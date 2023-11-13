AEW star Andrade El Idolo's debut for popular promotion officially announced

Andrade El Idolo is one of the most talented stars on the AEW roster. After making waves in the Tony Khan-led company, the former United States Champion is set to debut in a popular promotion next month.

Despite widespread speculation that he would leave the Jacksonville-based company last year, Andrade has steadily gained momentum in All Elite Wrestling. He is now set to make several appearances in GCW between December 9, 2023, and January 26, 2024.

You can view GCW's official announcement about Andrade's debut in the tweet below:

Major GCW name and former WWE star Matt Cardona recently reacted to Andrade's upcoming debut in the company. Interestingly, the star seemingly hinted that El Idolo was being paid a huge sum of money for his appearances.

Could Andrade El Idolo's pairing with CJ Perry lead to a feud with Miro?

Andrade El Idolo has worked without a ringside manager for the past few months. Many believe he could excel if paired with a star who possesses excellent promo skills.

Andrade recently accepted CJ Perry's offer to be his manager, and the two appeared together on the latest episode of AEW Collision. The former United States Champion, accompanied by Perry, picked up a win over Daniel Garcia on the Saturday night program.

In the past, Miro has attacked several stars who have teased forming an alliance with CJ Perry. However, he has yet to confront Andrade after the latter accepted Perry's offer. This could eventually lead to an intense rivalry between the two former WWE Superstars.

It will be interesting to see what's next in this compelling angle. Could The Redeemer and Andrade lock horns in a one-on-one match soon? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Andrade's pairing with Perry? Sound off in the comments section below.

