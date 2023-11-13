Matt Cardona reacts to AEW star making his debut at upcoming show

Matt Cardona has just reacted to the announcement that an AEW star will be making his debut at an upcoming show.

Andrade El Idolo made his AEW debut in 2021 after leaving the WWE. He quickly formed the LFI faction as their leader. However, he suffered a major setback in the form of an injury, which kept him out of action for several months. Andrade recently returned to action on AEW Collision, and has been a regular feature on this show.

Despite being contracted to AEW, Andrade is set to make his debut for another promotion. Gamechanger Wrestling announced that Andrade El Idolo will be making his debut on their December 9th show. He is also set to do two more shows for them - one on January 12 and the other on January 26.

Matt Cardona who has been a regular feature for GCW quickly commented on the breaking news. His comments also indicated that Andrade El Idolo was getting paid a lot of money to work those three shows.

"If the GCW locker room is mad at how much I get paid……" posted Matt.

Matt Cardona named RVD as his dream opponent

Ever since Matt Cardona left WWE, he has been winning multiple titles, and having some amazing dream matches. It seems like he is enjoying himself, and he is not done yet.

Cardona recently took to Twitter to announce Rob Van Dam as a dream opponent of his.

"Doubt anybody could afford that match, but @TherealRVD is a dream opponent of mine."

It certainly would be an interesting match-up to see Cardona face off against someone like Rob Van Dam, given his background in ECW.

