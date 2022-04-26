Andrade El Idolo makes a big confession about what he "hates" in AEW

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently sent out a message on Twitter, saying he hates his stable, AFO's (Andrade Family Office), name.

The former NXT Champion had initially purchased a 51% stake in Matt Hardy's stable, Hardy Family Office. However, with support from Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade, and others, Andrade betrayed the WWE legend and assumed the complete leadership of the faction later on.

Since then, Andrade Family Office has been involved in a heated feud with The Hardy Boyz, Darby Allin, and Sting in All Elite Wrestling. A few hours back, Matt Hardy tweeted that following Allin's win over Andrade on last week's Dynamite, he and Jeff Hardy would now demolish the rest of AFO on AEW Dark.

Responding to Matt's tweet, Andrade confessed that he hated his stable's name. Check out the tweet below:

"#AFO I hate that name.. @MATTHARDYBRAND."

While Andrade El Idolo fell short against Darby Allin in a Coffin Match at last week's Dynamite, he had earlier defeated the former TNT Champion in singles competition on the show's March 30th edition.

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently dropped an intriguing hint on Twitter

A few days back, Andrade got the fans buzzing when he shared a throwback picture with his former "Los Ingobernables" stablemates, Tetsuya Naito and Rush.

While some assumed he was hinting towards a dream match with Naito at the upcoming AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door, others believe the AEW star was hinting at rejoining the stable soon.

Moreover, with the former United States Champion praising Allin following their match last week, there's a chance he could turn babyface soon.

With the June 26th pay-per-view looming ahead, it'll be interesting to see how things pan out for Andrade and his stable in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Andrade El Idolo's latest tweet? Do you see him soon abandoning Andrade Family Office and going his separate way? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava