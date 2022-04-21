"In a league of his own" - Darby Allin breaks character to send a heartfelt message to 32-year-old former WWE star

Darby Allin recently sent out a message of appreciation to his long-time rival Andrade El Idolo following their match on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Allin and the former NXT Champion performed in the main event of the Wednesday night show, competing in a Coffin match. Though the bout only got limited time, the former TNT Champion and Andrade put their best foot forward, crafting a memorable clash that featured many shenanigans.

While Andrade Family Office members and Sting got involved in the match, it ended with Darby Allin placing his opponent in the Coffin and shutting its lid. Post-match, the 29-year-old star took to Twitter, where he seemingly broke character to praise Andrade, saying the latter was "in a league of his own."

Check out his tweet below:

"@AndradeElldolo is in a league of his own," tweeted Allin"

The former NXT Champion quickly acknowledged Allin's tweet, writing that the latter grew up and proved himself during the Coffin match.

@DarbyAllin you grew up kid!! you grew up kid!! today you showed me!!"

You can check out the full results of this week's AEW Dynamite in the link here.

Charlotte Flair also reacted to Andrade and Darby Allin's match from AEW Dynamite.

Among the many viewers who enjoyed the Coffin match from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite was SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Post-show, The Queen sent a short-yet-heartfelt message to her fiance Andrade El Idolo, though he came up short during the match.

With their feud seemingly over, it'll be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for Andrade and Darby Allin. Considering Double or Nothing 2022 is just around the corner, both performers could soon enter even bigger feuds to build momentum ahead of the pay-per-view.

Did you enjoy Andrade El Idolo and Allin's match from this week's AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava