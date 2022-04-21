Charlotte Flair reacts to Andrade El Idolo's Coffin match from this week's AEW Dynamite

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently reacted to her fiance Andrade El Idolo's match from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The 32-year-old went to war with his long-time rival Darby Allin in a Coffin match on the show's main event. The bout was a memorable back-and-forth contest, with multiple interferences from Andrade Family Office members and Sting, who delivered an insane splash among the crowd.

The clash ended with the former TNT Champion emerging victorious after placing Andrade inside the Coffin and shutting its lid. The match has drawn rave reviews from viewers, with Charlotte Flair reacting to her fiance's performance.

The SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter and wrote the following message for Andrade:

"Papi."

Andrade El Idolo was quick to take note of Flair's tweet and responded with his heartfelt statement for her. Check it out below:

"Mami!!"

Charlotte Flair recently opened up about Andrade El Idolo's WWE release

Amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, Andrade took the bold step of requesting his WWE release in March 2021. During a recent chat with BT Sports, Charlotte Flair broke down while talking about the former WWE United States Champion's exit.

The Queen confessed that she was heartbroken to see her best friends, i.e., her father Ric Flair, and Andrade, leave WWE. However, Charlotte added that she's pleased to see him currently thrive.

"A little difficult at first, I was like my two best friends were gone [Ric Flair and Andrade]. But now I'm just used to... oh, you're going to make me upset [wipes tear]. Hold on. It sucked because they're my people. They would do anything for me. Go to bat. But Manny [Andrade] had to make career decisions and seeing him do so well is important. My dad comes and goes, comes and goes. That wasn't as hard." said Charlotte

Flair and Andrade have been dating since 2019, leading to the couple getting engaged in January 2020.

