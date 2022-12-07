AEW star Andrade El Idolo shares major injury update 

After being absent from AEW for several months, Andrade posted an update on his health. He hasn't competed in a wrestling match since the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.

After a public fallout and an alleged altercation with Sammy Guevara, he was reportedly suspended. It has also been alleged that El Idolo wants him to leave so he can rejoin WWE.

Regardless of any potential issues, he may have with the promotion, the Mexican confirmed that he was out with an injury. He tore his pectoral muscles on the House of The Dragon episode of AEW Dynamite in August 2022. The incident happened at the beginning of the match when Andrade, Dragon Lee, and Rush were battling The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks).

Andrade revealed that he had his first surgery, and he recently posted on Instagram showing off his healing wound.

AEW star reveals the incident in which he was hurt while competing

Andrade El Idolo sought to establish himself as a major star in AEW. Despite a strong start, Andrade is yet to reach his full potential in Tony Khan's promotion. He sustained an injury a few months back and has not been seen in the ring for some time.

Andrade also posted a video of himself earlier today getting hurt while competing against The Elite.

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo I was injured but always professional I finished the match, the most beautiful thing is to listen to the universe of fans and get up.

Un latino siempre con la frente en alto. I was injured but always professional I finished the match, the most beautiful thing is to listen to the universe of fans and get up. Un latino siempre con la frente en alto. https://t.co/OehvSP1lov

After the injury, Andrade can be seen holding his arm in the ring. He finished the match as a professional despite the seriousness of his injury. It's disappointing to see someone of Andrade El Idolo's calibre sitting on the sidelines.

For a few months now, El Idolo hasn't appeared on AEW television. However, he competed in a few wrestling matches. With him being unhappy with the way the company has booked him, we will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has next from him.

