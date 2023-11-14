AEW star Andrade El Idolo shares a three-word message ahead of major debut

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has put another wrestling company on notice as he prepares to make a splash in a new promotion.

It was recently announced that the former WWE United States Champion will be the latest major star to make their debut for GCW, the promotion that has hosted names like Will Ospreay, Ruby Soho, and Jon Moxley in the past.

Moxley was the GCW World Champion for 399 days between September 2021 and October 2022, but could Andrade make strides towards becoming a household name in Game Changer Wrestling when he debuts for the company on December 9?

El Idolo will compete at GCW's December 9 event in Los Angeles, January 12 in Chicago, and January 26 in Tampa. The AEW star is clearly excited as he took to Twitter to send this message to the Game Changer Wrestling roster and their fans.

"See you soon @GCWrestling_," tweeted @AndradeElIdolo.

Andrade El Idolo picked up a big win on AEW Collision

Since returning to AEW on the debut episode of Collision in June, Andrade El Idolo has been on quite a run. The former WWE Superstar has picked up some huge victories, with only Jay White and Bryan Danielson being able to get the better of him.

However, Andrade was able to bounce back from his loss to the American Dragon on the November 11 edition of Collision. He defeated Daniel Garcia, who was looking to gain some momentum of his own after being defeated by MJF on the November 8 edition of Dynamite.

El Idolo didn't come to the ring alone either, as he was accompanied by CJ Perry, Miro's 'Hot and Flexible' wife, who has been on something of a recruitment tour as of late. With the win over Garcia, it looks as if Perry might have struck gold in the form of Andrade.

