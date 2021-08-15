AEW star Andrade El Idolo thanks recently released WWE Hall of Famer for his support

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently stated that he felt grateful to have WWE legend Ric Flair in his corner at AAA Triplemania 29.

In a heartfelt message posted on Twitter, Andrade El Idolo revealed that he never thought of executing the iconic figure four leglock under Flair's watch.

Thank you Mr. @RicFlairNatrBoy for accepting to be in my corner. Not in my wildest dreams could I have ever imagined I would have the honor of putting the figure-4 on by your side….. on top of that in MEXICO 🇲🇽 @luchalibreaaa les gusto! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/LgzsrmGOBo — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) August 15, 2021

Earlier, Ric Flair took to Twitter to comment on his first post-WWE appearance:

Being Great Is A Family Tradition! @AndradeElIdolo Diamonds Are Forever! Diamantes Por Siempre! WOOOOO!

In response, AEW star Andrade El Idolo stated that he was honored to have Ric Flair make his presence felt in his home country. The Mexican star even promised to take care of his legacy.

Thank you Sir @RicFlairNatrBoy it was a honor to have you not only in my corner but in my home country. I am very grateful. I owe you!!



I promise to take care of your pride & joy 🙏🏽 👸🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/n00BVVlghk — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) August 15, 2021

Fans in Mexico City were left stunned when WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair accompanied AEW's Andrade El Idolo for his AAA Mega Championship match against Kenny Omega.

The bout was an instant classic, considering both men's in-ring skills were at their peak. However, it was Kenny Omega who eventually retained his title.

Kenny Omega and Ric Flair in the same ring — in Mexico. Pro wrestling in 2021 is absolutely insane #Triplemania pic.twitter.com/18DcTtDZeT — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 15, 2021

The match had several monumental moments, one of which was witnessing Ric Flair in the same ring as Kenny Omega and his manager Konnan.

The Nature Boy put his iconic chops on The Cleaner before locking Konnan in the figure four. Even though AEW star Andrade failed to win the championship, he eventually shared the ring with legendary Ric Flair, a moment he will never forget.

Ric Flair could soon join AEW

If his surprise appearance with Andrade El Idolo was any indication, fans could see Ric Flair making his debut in AEW. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported that the WWE Hall of Famer's deal with Tony Khan "seems to be a lock."

As noted, Ric Flair will be eligible to appear in AEW as soon as he finishes up his non-compete clause, which is set to end in November 2021.

What was your reaction when Ric Flair made his appearance at the AAA event? Sound off in the comments section below.

