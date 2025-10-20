AEW star Andrade jokingly teases starting controversial new career outside wrestling

AEW star Andrade sarcastically hinted at starting a new career amid ongoing controversy. Fans were happy to see him return to the Jacksonville-based promotion after his WWE exit. However, he disappeared after his debut, and fans began to worry when his scheduled bookings were canceled. Later, reports clarified the entire situation.

El Idolo reportedly didn't initially have a 90-day non-compete clause, as WWE didn't feel the need to pay him because he was released due to a wellness violation. However, it seems like the sports entertainment juggernaut had a non-compete clause; the difference is that he won't receive payment since he was fired. Andrade may also face a one-year ban from the ring for violating WWE's rules.

A fan on Instagram asked Andrade if he’s open to starting a new career outside of wrestling. He sarcastically replied that he could start a subscription-based content platform in the future.

"Yes! Only fans. Joke amigo," he wrote.

Screengrab of El Idolo's Instagram story [Via star's Instagram]

Tony Khan breaks the silence on the Andrade-WWE narrative

The AEW President reportedly had to change a lot of plans after the sports entertainment juggernaut's legal notice.

While speaking on the WrestleDream media call, Tony Khan said that he has a lot of respect for the star and he's excited for his future.

"Yeah, I would just echo the sentiments again when Andre had initially left in 2023. I have a ton of respect for him, and I'm saying as much as I can say about it, but I appreciate you asking. And I am excited to see what's next for Andre. And, again, this is somebody that I think is just an incredible wrestler. I really enjoyed working with him in the past, and I'm excited to see what's next for him," Khan said.

It remains to be seen when El Idolo will return to the squared circle.

