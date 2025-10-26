AEW star Andrade shares personal update amid WWE contract issues

Andrade has recently taken to social media to provide a quick personal update. This comes amidst his complicated legal predicament, with complications arising from his contracts with both AEW and WWE.The luchador was released from WWE last month, but to the surprise of many, he appeared during Dynamite's 6th anniversary show. He has not been seen since then, as his current contract status is being sorted. It was reported that due to a breach in his previous contract, there is a clause he has to honor that prevents him from competing for a year. This is what is holding him back from a run in AEW.Earlier today, Andrade took to X/Twitter to update the fans amidst his current hiatus. He posted a picture of himself using his phone, and claimed that he was the type of person to answer work calls over family calls. He also revealed that he was on vacation and mentioned how everyone should enjoy life.&quot;I always answer work calls faster than my family calls, 😅 even when I'm on vacation! Enjoy life and take care of your family. 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼&quot; he wrote.Andrade speaks about his current status with AEWThe former NXT Champion recently addressed his current situation, as he is currently in wrestling limbo after many questions remain about his status. It is unclear whether there will be any resolution for his situation, as currently, this is barring him from working in AEW or on the independent circuit.In his recent Instagram stories, he held a Q&amp;A session, and one fan asked him about his current situation. He did not have much to say and focused on the fact that he was healthy and doing well amidst everything.“I have health! That’s the most important thing!”WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKAndrade was asked on his Instagram Stories how he feels about his current situation: “I have health! That’s the most important thing!”It is unclear if there will be any changes to Andrade's situation anytime soon. It looks as if this will be a long-standing discussion due to the different parties involved.