AEW star backs Mark Henry's comments about wanting to bring back CM Punk

CM Punk has seemingly gained more supporters as his injury rehab comes to a close, with Mark Henry notably urging for his return recently. Now one of Punk's most vocal supporters, Dax Harwood, has reacted to Henry's comments.

Fans have seemingly already made up their minds about who the guilty party was in the Brawl Out Incident. The Elite have since returned to AEW, but there has now been increasingly vocal clamoring for Punk to return as well.

Sometime after seeing the post, Dax Harwood took to Twitter to share a simple response that conveyed that he fully supported what Henry was proposing.

While Dax and Mark Henry are backing CM Punk's potential return, stars like Jungle Boy still seem to be against it. A fan recently spotted the star liking a tweet that spoke out against having the former Second City Saint return to AEW.

CM Punk hasn't allowed any rumors to stop him from adding fuel to the fires of his return speculation

Despite what many of his detractors online are likely pushing, Punk seemingly has quite a few supporters in AEW. The veteran is currently enjoying a back-and-forth social media feud with Danhausen, who has been behind the star ever since his debut.

In a now-expired Instagram story, CM Punk took a jab at Danhausen in the latest chapter of their online feud. Notably, the veteran called his friend a "cancer" to America, making many believe it was a direct reference to Jericho's alleged claim.

"@danhausenad is cancerous to america and really didn't pay for lemonade, he is blackballed - WON," Punk posted.

Check out the screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

With all the new comments and reports around him, Punk's future with All Elite Wrestling might just be revealed sooner than many might realize. Many stars are now opening up about his effect on the locker room, which could just be a way for the promotion to usher CM Punk back into the fray.

