AEW star bids farewell to popular promotion

A certain AEW name has just wrapped things up, following her stint with a certain major promotion. After spending roughly six months there, she competed in her final match recently. The name in question would be Megan Bayne, and she departed from STARDOM.

She made her debut for STARDOM back in July, despite being signed with All Elite Wrestling, and she would spend the next six months competing on the iconic promotion. Yesterday, she competed in her final match, teaming up with Maika and HANAKO in a losing effort against Giulia, Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira.

After the match, Megan Bayne had a few words to say, as she was grateful for the opportunity to share the ring with great opponents. She mentioned that this would not be goodbye, as she wanted to come back in the future. She then thanked Maika, who was her first, and her best tag team partner. Giulia then walked up to Bayne and the two shook hands.

Now that her stint with the Japanese promotion is over, it seems that the Greek Goddess will head back to the United States and head back to AEW, where she is currently signed in. Her time with STARDOM may just come in handy.

Who are the latest additions to the AEW Women's roster?

Now that Megan Bayne could be making her way back to the United States and back to the Jacksonville-based promotion, she would have to re-introduce herself to an already stacked division.

To end 2023, Tony Khan announced that he had signed STARDOM's Mariah May, someone whom Bayne had shared the ring with back in Japan. May made an impressive debut almost three weeks ago defeating Queen Aminata.

Another big name to make her way to the promotion would be Deonna Purrazzo, who after her stint with IMPACT would sign with AEW. She too made an impressive debut and has won both of her matches on the promotion.

2024 has seemingly gone off to a great start and an already stacked women's division may have just gotten a little better. With several big names such as Mercedes Mone and Kamille still in free agency, this roster could get even better.

