AEW star has a big issue with Alexa Bliss' WWE return: "That really p***es me off"

An AEW star and former champion has shared her views on Alexa Bliss' recent WWE comeback. The talent in question, Thunder Rosa, argued that the Stamford-based company should do better to showcase individual names from its women's division.

Ad

Little Miss Bliss returned to WWE programming on the May 9 edition of Smackdown, where she arrived as Zelina Vega's mystery tag partner to take on Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The former multi-time Women's Champion helped secure the win for her team after planting Green with her Abigail DDT.

Although the live crowd was ecstatic over Alexa's comeback to the Blue Brand this past Friday, All Elite Wrestling name Thunder Rosa recently voiced her criticism of WWE booking Bliss to return as part of a tag team alongside the newly-crowned Women's US Champion instead of being granted her own creative space and storyline. Appearing on the Busted Open podcast recently, the former AEW Women's World Champion stated:

Ad

Trending

"You really have to put them in a tag match with the champion, with a new champion? That really p***** me off. Cause they do that to women all the time. That's not cool. She's trying to get back in the game, and they're like, "We're gonna throw you with Zelina Vega, I think it'll be a great idea." Cool, yeah, it is TV time, I get it, but come on guys, stop doing this to the women's division. Give the women the respect they deserve. We work really hard. We have to come back from a major changing life experience like being a mother, and then, 'Yeah, we're just gonna put you there,' like, come on, bro," said Rosa. [0:03 - 0:47]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bliss returned to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble, following a nearly two-year long hiatus. She later qualified for a spot in the Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Women's World Championship, but was unsuccessful at winning the event.

Thunder Rosa wants an ex-WWE name in AEW

WWE let go a number of its talent recently as part of its latest set of releases. Already, speculations are underway as to whether any of these names could be AEW-bound. When asked if she would like to see any of these wrestlers in the Tony Khan-led company, Thunder Rosa revealed on Busted Open Radio that she wanted Shayna Baszler to cross over, citing the latter's promo skills and television experience.

Ad

“Shayna Baszler. I love Shayna. I’ve always loved her, and I think she’s solid on everything she does. She’s really good at cutting promos, she has a lot of experience on TV. I think that she’ll be great."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another ex-WWE name who was released by the company, Dakota Kai, has also been tied to rumors of a potential AEW move as of late.

Please credit Busted Open and add H/T to Sportskeeda for quotations from the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More