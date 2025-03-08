AEW star Britt Baker issues angry response after fan sends a disrespectful message

Top AEW star and former champion Britt Baker was recently sent a disrespectful comment on social media. The 33-year-old star quickly fired back against the fan for their remark, which alluded to recent reports about her backstage reputation in the Tony Khan-led company.

Baker has been an integral part of the women's division of All Elite Wrestling and, at one point, was one of the most popular and beloved performers on the promotion's roster. The Doctor returned to programming last year after an extended illness-related absence and was slotted into a high-profile rivalry with Mercedes Mone, whom she unsuccessfully challenged for the TBS Championship at All In 2024.

Since then, Baker has wrestled only two more matches, last competing against Penelope Ford on Dynamite in November 2024. A report from earlier this year claimed that the former AEW Women's World Champion could be finished with All Elite Wrestling, besides making further assertions regarding her supposed backstage unpopularity.

Recently, an Instagram user took to Baker's latest reel to leave a disrespectful comment aimed at her, seemingly alluding to the aforementioned rumors. The Doctor promptly clapped back against the user in the comments section, writing:

"Imagine if weird middle aged men posted troll comments for absolutely no reason to that pretty daughter of yours?"

Check out a screengrab of Baker's response below:

Britt Baker's response to a discourteous fan [Image Credits: Baker's IG reel]

Despite conjecture of Tony Khan's alleged frustrations with Britt, later reports have clarified that Baker is taking some time off of All Elite programming, besides suggesting that she is likely to return to the promotion at some point.

AEW's Britt Baker sent a message to former peer Jade Cargill

Former AEW TBS Champion and current WWE Superstar Jade Cargill stunned fans at Elimination Chamber 2025 with her swift and brutal assault on Naomi for having attacked her, in storyline, last year.

Days later, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to post a vignette putting the women's locker room on notice. Cargill has seemingly received her former All Elite colleague Britt Baker's endorsement, as the latter echoed Jade's catchphrase in the comments section.

"That b**** [clap emoji]," commented Baker.

Check out a screenshot of Britt Baker's comment under Jade Cargill's reel:

Britt Baker's message to Jade Cargill [Image Credits: Jade Cargill's Instagram]

Cargill attacked Naomi once again this week on WWE SmackDown. It remains to be seen when Baker will come back to television.

