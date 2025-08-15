  • home icon
  AEW star Britt Baker responds to fan claiming she has "officially retired"

AEW star Britt Baker responds to fan claiming she has "officially retired"

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Aug 15, 2025 02:35 GMT
Former AEW Women
Former AEW Women's Champion, Britt Baker [Image Credits: Baker's X profile]

Former AEW women's champion Britt Baker has been missing from the squared circle since near the end of last year. The star has now responded to a fan's assumption on social media that she is retired from action.

Britt Baker is widely held to be one of the early lynchpins of the All Elite Wrestling women's division. She played a key role behind the promotion's growth over the years, putting on memorable performances against the likes of Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, Toni Storm, Saraya and more recently against Mercedes Mone, whom she unsuccessfully challenged for her TBS Championship at All In : London 2024.

Following her loss to The CEO, Baker wrestled only two more matches on All Elite television - defeating Serena Deeb on the Five-Year Anniversary of AEW Dynamite, and later beating Penelope Ford one-on-one last November. The DMD has been away from in-ring action since then, with reports of her locker-room unpopularity giving rise to rumors regarding her status and future in the promotion. In the midst of her ongoing hiatus, Britt took to Instagram to share a few photographs of herself seemingly vacationing on a beach in Florida.

When a user in the comments section voiced their assumption that The Doctor had retired from wrestling, Baker responded by pointing out the error in the fan's line of thinking, clarifying that she had not yet hung up her boots.

"because I'm at the beach... . In Florida... where I live?" - answered Baker.

Check out a screenshot of Britt Baker's comment BELOW:

Britt Baker&#039;s comment refuting claims of her retirement [Source : Instagram]
Britt Baker's comment refuting claims of her retirement [Source : Instagram]

Although recent rumors suggested that Britt had been actively trying to part ways with AEW, later reports denied those claims, noting that she has a considerable amount of time left on her deal.

Britt Baker recently sent a special message to an AEW peer

One of the Tony Khan-led company's most promising up-and-comers, Kris Statlander, turned 30 on August 7 this year. Born Again Kristen received birthday wishes from fans and locker-room peers alike, including a message from Britt Baker. The former Women's World Champion took to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself and Kris after their 2023 TBS Championship match on Collision with a touching caption.

“Happy bday to one of my favs @callmekrisstat.”
Britt Baker&#039;s birthday message for Kris Statlander [Source: Britt&#039;s IG story]
Britt Baker's birthday message for Kris Statlander [Source: Britt's IG story]

It remains to be seen when Baker will be brought back to AEW programming.

