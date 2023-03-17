AEW star Bryan Danielson details how his wife Brie Bella disturbs him in the bedroom

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently opened up about his wife Brie Bella's bedtime habits on a recent podcast.

Bryan Danielson and Brie Garcia (fka Brie Bella) have been together since 2011, got engaged in 2013, and married in 2014. They have two children together and have shared their family life through their reality TV show "Total Bellas," which also features Brie's twin sister Nikki and their families.

On a recent episode of the "Unconsciously Coupled" podcast, Bryan Danielson spoke about his wife Brie Bella, a WWE Hall of Famer.

Bryan mentioned that he prefers to go to bed early, around 8:15 PM, but he gets disturbed when Brie watches TV while he is trying to sleep.

“She watches, right next to me, her show, on full blast. What I do when I want to go to sleep or read or whatever, I put on headphones. I put on an eye mask. I go out of my way to make her life more convenient. How easy would it be for her to put on headphones because she’s watching it on her iPad anyway, how easy would it be for her to put on headphones? It’s not on the TV,” Bryan said. [H/T - Fightful]

AEW star Bryan Danielson's wife Brie Bella left WWE

The Garcia Twins (fkaThe Bella Twins) in WWE have left the company and removed all references to it from their social media pages.

Nikki Bella confirmed their departure and stated that their contracts were up and it was time to move on to a new chapter in their lives. They expressed gratitude for their time in WWE and excitement for what's next.

AEW star Bryan Danielson's wife Brie Bella also commented on the transition, stating she's excited to see what Brie Garcia will do next and close the chapter on her Brie Bella character. The twins have been critical of WWE in the past, indicating a possible souring of their relationship with the company.

