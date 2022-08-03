"Oh this s*cks" - AEW star Bryan Danielson on people forcing him to do an iconic chant while in WWE

AEW star Bryan Danielson revealed that there were instances where he was forced to make his famous "Yes" chants in WWE.

Danielson shouting the "Yes" word was inspired by former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez. Diego used the chant way before Bryan's career. When Bryan turned heel in 2011, he changed it to "No" to oppose fans chanting "Yes." The American Dragon reverted to the "Yes" chants in 2013 due to massive fan support which catapulted him to superstardom at WrestleMania XXX in 2014.

Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette on Starrcast V, Danielson disclosed that he didn't have to do the "Yes" chants automatically and that it was either he was doing it on his own or people wanting him to do it.

"I’ve never had the knee-jerk reaction to do the yes! I either purposely did it on my own thinking that this was really funny and fun, or I was forced to do it," Danielson said.

The American Dragon recalled an anecdote from WrestleMania 30 wherein fans still obligated him to make the famous chant, even with a bad neck. This was after he defeated Randy Orton and Batista for the world title.

"That picture that they have got behind me, that is from the main event of WrestleMania 30 where I have two titles. My neck was in really bad shape and the people at ringside went 'Keep yes-ing! Keep yes-ing!' I was like oh this s*cks." [H/T Fightful]

Danielson continued the "Yes" chants (except when he was "The New" Daniel Bryan) until his WWE departure in 2021. When he went to AEW the same year, people were still making the gesture but he completely stepped away from doing it.

AEW star Bryan Danielson comments on working with WWE personality Bruce Prichard

Continuing the discussion in the same interview, Bryan Danielson admitted that he enjoyed working with former WWE Head of Creative, Bruce Prichard. Danielson also shared his experience working with Prichard and the creative team during the pandemic.

"Bruce Prichard called me and said, 'I know you're gone, but would you like to be part of the creative team and meetings?' They were doing them through Zoom. I said 'Yeah.' I loved it. I know a lot of people have talked a lot of crap about writers. It's a thankless job. There are a lot of smart, fun, writers."

After Triple H took over as the Head of Creative, Bruce Prichard was relegated. Prichard will still be part of the creative as he will "head things up and report" to The Game, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

What are your thoughts on Bryan Danielson being forced to do the "Yes" chants in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

