AEW star Buddy Matthews pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

One-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, Buddy Matthews, has become the latest star to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt, who tragically passed away on August 24th 2023.

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, died on Thursday evening after suffering a heart attack. Rotunda had been dealing with a life-threatening illness for a large portion of 2023, and despite making positive strides towards a potential return, the illness, which turned out to be COVID-19, exacerbated an existing heart problem that led to the fatal heart attack.

There has been an overwhelming level of tributes and messages from fans, wrestlers and people outside of the wrestling space, and the latest person to share his thoughts on Bray Wyatt is AEW star Buddy Matthews. Here's what he had to say on his Instagram story:

"A absolute gem of a human! Treated everyone equally, a master of story telling! A awesome person! LOVED his family more than anything" via @snm_buddy on Instagram

Buddy and Bray surprisingly never shared the ring together during their time in WWE, but that clearly didn't stop the two men from having a great friendship backstage.

Buddy Matthews wasn't the only House of Black member to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt

Given the similarities the two men had during their tenures in WWE, it's incredible to think that Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black never shared the ring either.

However, much like his House of Black stablemate, Black also paid tribute to Bray on social media, thanking the Eater of Worlds for allowing him to bounce ideas off backstage, to the point where Black didn't think his ideas were just crazy thoughts.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send their condolences to Windham's family, friends and fans around the world.

