  • AEW
  AEW star Buddy Matthews sends a message weeks after undergoing surgery

AEW star Buddy Matthews sends a message weeks after undergoing surgery

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 08, 2025 02:58 GMT
Former AEW trios champion, Buddy Matthews [Image Credits: Matthews
Former AEW trios champion, Buddy Matthews [Image Credits: Matthews' Instagram profile]

Former AEW champion Buddy Matthews recently underwent surgery for an injury he suffered earlier this year. The former House of Black member has now shared a social media update on his recovery.

Buddy Matthews was last seen in action at AEW Grand Slam Australia, where he unsuccessfully challenged Kazuchika Okada for his Continental Championship. The "Best Kept Secret" unfortunately sustained an injury to his ankle during his entrance for the bout, which has kept him out of the squared circle for many months now.

While on the mend, Matthews revealed this past June that his recovery had not been going as smoothly as he had hoped, citing a lack of mobility in his ankle, which affected his ability to move around properly. Last month, the Hounds of Hell member underwent surgery for his ankle, and is at present rehabilitating. More recently, taking to Instagram around a day ago, Buddy shared a video of himself training for his comeback.

"We work with what we have while we have it… all we can do is try & improve in preparation for tomorrow." - Matthews captioned his post.

Check out Buddy's IG post BELOW:

It remains to be seen when Buddy Matthews will return to AEW programming.

A top AEW champion is open to joining forces with Buddy Matthews

Amidst Buddy Matthews' in-ring hiatus, his stable-mate Brody King formed a new tag team with Bandido. The duo participated in the latest edition of the company's World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, advancing all the way to the finals. Last month at Forbidden Door, "Brodido" defeated FTR and defending title-holders, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Syndicate, in a three-way bout to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

During a recent interview with Wrestlezone, Bandido revealed that he was open to "adjusting" his style with Brody and Buddy's once Matthews returns to action, seemingly voicing his willingness to join forces with The Hounds of Hell.

“A lot of people are asking Brody about Buddy [Matthews]. So if Brody and Buddy are already aligned, I can adjust my style to them. I got the two giants [by my side] and ‘The Most Wanted’ Bandido, that would be amazing for me,” Bandido said. [H/T WrestleZone]
AEW World Tag Team Champions Brody King and Bandido [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]
AEW World Tag Team Champions Brody King and Bandido [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]

It remains to be seen whether Matthews will be interested in teaming with the ROH World Champion when he comes back.

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

