AEW star calls WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels his "favorite wrestler of all time" 

An AEW star recently heaped praise on WWE legend Shawn Michaels.

Several stars in the history of WWE have resorted to pulling off spectacular outfits in an effort to stand out. While many were quite successful in their attempts, Shawn Michaels deserves a special mention in the category. The Heartbreak Kid was renowned for pulling off a confident swagged that went perfectly with his ring-wear and personality.

In the modern day, Seth Rollins has seemingly taken over the mantle by dressing artfully for his WWE appearances. However, AEW star Matt Hardy believes Shawn Michaels still outclasses the Visionary in that regard, according to his response to a fan question on the latest episode of The Extreme life of Matt Hardy podcast.

"Shawn Michaels is probably my favorite wrestler of all time, if I had to guess. If I had to select one wrestler I would go Shawn..." [22:17 onwards]

°°𝓶𝓼°°la edgehead☆⋈ @_shownusofty let's not forget this ICONIC royal rumble look from shawn michaels 25 years ago at the alamodome. let's not forget this ICONIC royal rumble look from shawn michaels 25 years ago at the alamodome. https://t.co/BW2UAXpD1L

Matt Hardy also spoke about a potential match involving former WWE Champion in AEW

Apart from speaking about his admiration for Shawn Michaels, the Broken One also teased a massive match in Tony Khan's Promotion.

Matt and Jeff Hardy had previously planned for a tag team run in AEW once the Charismatic Enigma joined the brand. However, his legal complications due to the DUI incident have him out of action indefinitely. If Jeff returns soon, Matt already has a big match planned, according to his comments on The Extreme life of Matt Hardy.

"If we are doing a modern day TLC match, I would put the Young Bucks, one of their greatest rivals ever The Lucha Bros, and the Hardys in it, and we would have a triple threat ladder match. It's something that might realistically happen actually, going forward." [44:54 - 45:09]

fye clips @fyeclip JEFF HARDY & D-VON DUDLEY HANGING FROM THE TAG TEAM TITLES IN THE FIRST EVER TLC MATCH AT SUMMERSLAM (2000) JEFF HARDY & D-VON DUDLEY HANGING FROM THE TAG TEAM TITLES IN THE FIRST EVER TLC MATCH AT SUMMERSLAM (2000) https://t.co/MSAZK2q9Le

As of now, it remains to be seen if the match will ever happen in the future.

Do you agree with Matt Hardy's choice between Seth Rollins and Shawn Michaels? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 14269 votes