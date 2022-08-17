"The s**t wrote itself" - AEW star Chris Jericho details the origin of heelish faction

AEW star Chris Jericho recently opened up about the formation of the Jericho Appreciation Society in an interview with Swerve Strickland.

JAS was established on the March 9 edition of Dynamite and originally consisted of Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager. Months later, Sammy Guevara also joined the stable alongside his wife, Tay Melo. Meanwhile, Anna Jay is the most recent addition to the villainous faction.

During his interview on Strickland's Swerve City podcast, Jericho revealed that he initially didn't want the Inner Circle to be disbanded. However, it all changed when Bryan Danielson pitched Garcia for his Blackpool Combat Club faction. The Wizard then secured Garcia and 2.0 to keep the trio together as a part of his ensemble.

"So then, taking Garcia away from them [2.0], I thought that would really screw 2.0. You got to keep those three guys together and Santana and Ortiz were kind of Eddie Kingston and I was like, 'Wait a second, what if I just do a shift and start a whole new faction with these three guys? and then keep Jake Hager because he's never turned on me and then Sammy's got the title so he does his thing.'" [23:07 - 23:29]

Jericho added that JAS' rivalry with BCC eventually went full circle with the additions of William Regal and Jon Moxley, who happened to be Eddie Kingston's friends.

"Suddenly, we've got a whole new war and then just coincidentally [William] Regal comes in Blackpool Combat Club, they're beating everybody up and guess who's in the Blackpool Combat Club? Moxley and Danielson with Moxley and Kingston who are friends. The s**t wrote itself. Jericho Appreciation Society versus Eddie and Santana and Ortiz and the Blackpool Combat Club. To me i saw it like months before we even did it." [23:29 - 23:55]

Watch the interview below:

JAS and BCC have each scored wins as a group in their heated rivalry. The former won the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, while the latter evened the score at the Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite.

William Regal says Chris Jericho will never be a member of the Blackpool Combat Club

During an episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal revealed that he is friends with Chris Jericho in real life, but their wrestling characters hate each other on-screen.

The Englishman admitted that The Wizard has the necessary tools to be a part of the BCC. However, the former also highlighted that the latter would never fit into the group because they "never liked each other."

King @MrKingCoop Blackpool combat club & Jericho appreciation society tearing the ring apart. #AEW DoN #AEW #ProWrestling and remember we still have a World Tag-Team Title match as well as the World Title match coming up. Blackpool combat club & Jericho appreciation society tearing the ring apart. #AEWDoN #AEW #ProWrestling and remember we still have a World Tag-Team Title match as well as the World Title match coming up. https://t.co/OrjUwqyMzt

The rivalry between the two factions continues as JAS' Daniel Garcia and BCC's Bryan Danielson will lock horns on this week's AEW Dynamite. Fans will have to wait and see which star will reign supreme on Wednesday.

What are your thoughts on Chris Jericho's story about the formation of the Jericho Appreciation Society? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Swerve City Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh