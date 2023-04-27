AEW star Chris Jericho gets banned on microblogging platform

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter to respond to being banned on a popular microblogging platform.

Jericho has been a major influence in the pro-wrestling industry since his time in WWE. Apart from putting on some stellar matches in the Stamford-based promotion, he also helped legitimize AEW when the company was founded in 2019. He is still a massive star on Tony Khan's roster, helping mold the next generation of pro wrestlers.

Despite his prominence, the Ocho has apparently been unable to get verified on the popular video hosting platform TikTok. Furthermore, he had also been banned from it, leading to him tweeting:

"Hey @tiktok_us, so after trying to get verified ….and being turned down …for a month, I just found out my account was banned. This needs to fixed and I need to be verified immediately. Please assist! @JessicaGolich"

AEW star Chris Jericho recently had a meeting with CM Punk

The Jericho Appreciation Society's leader had apparently had a busy week, with a meeting taking place with the Second City Saint.

The two stars had been at loggerheads since last year's infamous Brawl Out incident. Jericho had apparently called him a cancer to the locker room, with Punk later referring to the former as a liar.

Given rumors of Punk returning to AEW sometime this year, a meeting was scheduled between the two former WWE Champions. According to a recent report, the interaction went amicably, leading to many believing that Jericho and Punk would be working together in the future without a hitch.

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for Chris Jericho in Tony Khan's promotion.

