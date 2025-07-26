  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW star Chris Jericho pays heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan following his tragic passing

AEW star Chris Jericho pays heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan following his tragic passing

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 26, 2025 02:11 GMT
Chris Jericho and Hulk Hogan are two WWE icons [Photo: AEW and WWE Official Websites]
Chris Jericho and Hulk Hogan are both WWE icons [Photo: allelitewrestling.com and WWE.com]

Chris Jericho has just posted a tribute to the late Hulk Hogan following his sudden passing. He briefly spoke about how the WWE Hall of Famer was one of his great inspirations.

Ad

The Hulkster tragically died a couple of days ago due to a cardiac arrest in his home in Florida. This was a shock to many as there were contrasting reports, with some stating that he was recovering well from his recent fights with several health issues.

Chris Jericho took to Instagram as he posted a snippet of Hulk Hogan's past interview with Joe Rogan. In the clip, the legend discussed working with Jericho for the first time in the past, and how he thought he was brilliant in the ring. The Nueve's responded to those words from Hogan, as he thanked the two-time WWE Hall of Famer for inspiring his past and current self to achieve greater things.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The feeling is mutual, Hulkster! Thank you once again for inspiring a teenage Chris to beat the odds and to accomplish great things …and for now once again re-inspiring a modern day Chris to take things to the next level and accomplish even GREATER things.... 'Cause I got something deep inside of me. A courage is the thing that keeps me free' @hulkhogan @joerogan," Jericho wrote.
Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Ad

Chris Jericho also paid tribute on the day of Hulk Hogan's passing

On the day Hulk Hogan died, Chris Jericho was one of those to pay tribute right away, as he spoke about their meetings in the ring and how this was an opportunity for him to take on one of his childhood heroes.

He posted a message on Instagram, writing he had enjoyed the opportunity he was given as he was able to entertain the fans alongside an icon.

Ad
"When I started in WCW, I had the pleasure of meeting one of my childhood heroes, then years later in @wwe, I had a blast with him entertaining millions…the same way he had entertained me for many years. Thank you for everything, Hulkster…you paved the way for all of us. Please say your prayers and eat your vitamins everybody....you just never know."
Ad
Ad

Hulk Hogan can be considered one of the most widely known wrestlers of all time, and his impact on the fans is undeniable.

What is your favorite memory of the Hulkster? Let us know in the comments.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications