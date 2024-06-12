AEW star Chris Jericho receives interesting offer 

The current FTW Champion Chris Jericho recently received an interesting offer from fellow AEW star Arkady Aura. She stated that she wanted to join The Demo God's stable.

Arkady Aura became All Elite in February 2024. Tony Khan hired her to be a part of his broadcast team alongside Renee Paquette and Lexy Nair. On the recent edition of AEW Collision, Aura interviewed Chris Jericho and Big Bill. Sharing a photo from the segment, she expressed her interest in joining Jericho's Learning Tree stable and also put in an application for the same.

"Putting in my application to The Learning Tree @IAmJericho. You can call me “sprout” or “bud”!" she tweeted.

Adam Copeland comments on Chris Jericho's current gimmick in AEW

Chris Jericho fully adopted The Learning Tree gimmick after winning the FTW Championship from Hook at Dynasty. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Adam Copeland commented on The Ocho's current gimmick in the promotion.

"Right now, I’m watching [Chris] Jericho, and man, he’s so much fun to watch. He’s recreated himself again. He’s leaned into what the naysayers have said, and he’s took it and run, and now he’s bringing Bryan Keith and Big Bill with him. He’s the perfect person to bring those two guys along and get them the spotlight, get their character."

Copeland is currently out of action due to an injury he sustained at Double or Nothing during his match against House of Black's Malakai Black. Following the brutal barbed wire steel cage match, it was reported that The Rated-R Superstar had broken his tibia.

The former Edge then went on to his social media accounts to confirm the reports. He revealed that he injured his tibia after executing a dive from the top of the cage onto Black. The former TNT Champion also disclosed that he will be on the shelf for an indefinite amount of time.

