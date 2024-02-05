AEW star comes out in support of Nikki Cross; sends a heartfelt message to her

An AEW star has voiced her support of Nikki Cross on social media, sending her a heartfelt message.

The former RAW Women's Champion revealed on X that she will run a marathon to spread awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The illness has no cure and can be chronic, although there are treatments for it. Cross also mentioned her association with the medical non-profit organization Jar of Hope for the marathon.

Tay Melo took to X to respond to a post shared by Big Damo revealing that his spouse, Cross, would be running the marathon to donate funds regarding the condition. In her post on X, Melo voiced her respect for the former Ms. Money In The Bank, citing her as a motivational influence:

"She inspire me so much You can check out the tweet below: Expand Tweet The 28-year-old AEW talent was last seen in action at NEW Wrestlefest XXVII 2023, where she teamed up with her husband, Sammy Guevara, to defeat Encore and Tiara James. AEW's Tay Melo reacted to a photograph with Cody Rhodes from her wedding to Sammy Guevara Tay Melo arrived at AEW in August 2020. A judo black-belt also versed in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Melo's decorated in-ring skills helped her thrive in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She worked with a number of popular names in the company, including Anna Jay, Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Jade Cargill. Melo married her AEW colleague Sammy Guevara in 2022. The duo have held the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship together and were members of the Jericho Appreciation Society together. One of the individuals who attended Melo's wedding to Guevara was the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes. The Brazillian wrestler recently shared her comments on a picture with the American Nightmare from her special day. A user on X posted a picture of Rhodes, Guevara, and Melo from the latter's wedding ceremony. Melo responded to the post with a six-word message: "Cool photo (heart-eyes emoji) the best day ever," - wrote Melo. You can check out the tweet below: Expand Tweet Melo has been absent from AEW television since unsuccessfully teaming up with Anna Jay in a Street Fight against Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho on the January 11, 2023 episode of Rampage. Do you miss Tay Melo on All Elite Wrestling programming? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

