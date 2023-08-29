AEW star comments on their future in the company after massive win at All In

On August 27, 2023, AEW produced one of the biggest professional wrestling events in Wembley Stadium, London, in front of 81,000 plus fans. The show was packed with top-quality matches, including a four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship.

At All In, Saraya won the four-way match against Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Dr. Britt Baker to become the new AEW Women's World Champion. In the media scrum following the pay-per-view, The Anti Diva talked about her plans as the champion.

Expand Tweet

The British wrestler stated she would like more single matches moving forward. Saraya mentioned that it didn't make sense to do single matches earlier as her stablemates from The Outcasts, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm, were working in singles, and she supported them from the ringside.

"I would like to do more singles matches, absolutely," Saraya said. "I'm the champ now, of course, I kind of have to. But I would love to. It didn't really make sense for me to do singles [matches] at one point in time because you had Ruby [Soho] doing the Owen Hart Trophy, then you had Toni [Storm] being the champ, so she was doing her singles matches. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The former WWE Superstar added that she enjoyed her role of being a barricade princess earlier and thought it suited her:

"And I kind of liked being the barricade princess; I thought it suited me very well, being the screaming banshee on the side of the ring. I enjoyed that, but now he's like, 'No, now you have to work.' And I'm like, 'Okay. I guess I have to.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Saraya teased a match against Mercedes Mone in AEW

During the media scrum, Saraya also talked about having a match with the former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone(Sasha Banks).

"That’s right, bring her on. I saw her and thought, ‘Okay, she’s going to be watching, great.’ We already have history. I wanted to win the championship in front of her [Mercedes], honestly. I know if she were to ever come in, she’s going to try and get this. I say, absolutely, bring her on. Mercedes, if you’re watching this, we can’t wait for you to finally join us," said Saraya. [H/T - Fightful]

Mercedes Mone was in attendance during the All In pay preview and was shown multiple times on camera.

Expand Tweet

It was also reported by Fightful Select that Mercedes was open to working in All Elite Wrestling.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE