AEW star was compared to Shawn Michaels, had possible backstage heat with Triple H, feels WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Triple H is currently the Chief Content Officer of WWE. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year and according to fans worldwide, he truly deserves this accolade.

Ad

When he was an active in-ring competitor, he was fierce, dominant, and fearless. Interestingly, according to many veterans, The King of Kings had heat with several wrestlers back in the day.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, WWE veteran Vince Russo said that The Game and AEW star Chris Jericho probably had issues. Additionally, he said that the reigning ROH World Champion might have been compared to Shawn Michaels quite often.

Ad

Trending

"He (Jericho) was a WCW guy. He was probably looked at as cocky. They were probably comparing him to Shawn. You know, there's a million reasons why they probably knocked him off his perch,"said Russo. [From 4:13 to 4:28]

Ad

WWE legend Vince Russo believes that Chris Jericho is unbothered by "Please retire" chants

A few months back, during a Learning Tree segment on AEW, fans in the arena were chanting "Please retire." These chants were directed toward the former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. A situation like this is never pleasant for a professional wrestler. However, according to Vince Russo, it wasn't something that would bother Y2J.

Ad

In the same conversation mentioned above, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion came to the 54-year-old's defense.

"Chris is a pro through and through that crowd ain’t gonna bother him. It’s just the environment. We allow the tail to wag the dog. And that’s the way it is. You used to own that crowd and have them right here. And they would do whatever you wanted them to do," said Vince Russo.

Ad

Chris Jericho is currently in a rivalry with Bandido and his younger brother, Gravity. His Learning Tree faction consists of him, Bryan Keith, and Big Bill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE