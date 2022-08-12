"Why do I like these promos?" - Rising AEW star shuns claims on comparisons to WWE legend Ric Flair

AEW has had many of its stars compared to legends due to its talent-filled roster. Recently, one of the now-rising stars Ricky Starks has been compared to The Nature Boy, Ric Flair.

Ric Flair might be a controversial figure in wrestling today, but his energetic promos remain a testament to his legendary career. With AEW focusing on unscripted promos, the promotion has had a number of its stars compared to some of the biggest names in the industry.

During a recent interview on Drive Time with DeRusha, Ricky Starks addressed his promos being compared to the legendary Ric Flair.

"It sounds bad, but I haven't really studied Flair's promos. When you talk about great promos, you just say, 'Flair,' and it's like, 'Alright, let's look at some other guys that aren't really renowed for their promos. What makes them good but they didn't get the recognition for it? That's what I try to look for," Ricky Starks said.

Starks continued, noting that he draws inspiration from Steve Austin, Paul Heyman, and Terry Funk.

"I love listening to (Steve) Austin cut promos. I love listening to Paul Heyman cut promos. Terry Funk as well. Why do I like these promos? I figure out why I like them and what draws me to them. I watch a lot of old pastors. The early 80s, videos of sermons because you can feel the passion that they have within those speeches." (H/T: Fightful)

The former FTW Champion's recent promo shortly after losing the title has been praised by many fans. With all the momentum behind him, could the star be in for a run that could rival Stone Cold at his peak?

Ricky Starks believes that he'll make a name for himself in AEW, and doesn't 'trust the process'

Despite his run as the FTW Champion, many fans have been clamoring for Ricky Starks to get a bigger push in AEW. Now that he's parted ways with Team Taz, could he finally climb his way to the top and even capture the World Championship?

During the same interview, Starks shot down the idea of having to wait for the right time for his time to shine.

"I can't tell you how many times I've heard, 'Your time is coming, be patient. You're the future.' I don't buy into that idea. I don't buy into the idea of 'trusting the process.' I've busted my behind to get to where I'm at and I've done it all on my own merit," Starks proclaimed. (H/T: Fightful)

While there's still a long road ahead, Starks is enjoying quite a lot of fan support as of late. With his new role as a prominent babyface, could Ricky Starks rise up and become one of the biggest names in AEW?

