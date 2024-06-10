AEW star confirms he has chosen not to "press charges" against Samoa Joe for his actions

Samoa Joe has dominated AEW and ROH since signing with Tony Khan in April 2022 following his WWE departure. As one of the most brash competitors in the locker room, the multi-time champion is known to rough up those in his way. He has avoided "legal troubles" from one star, but that's not the end of the debacle.

The Samoan Submission Machine recently feuded with Hook. The rising star failed to win the World Championship from the then-champion, but he did earn the respect of the 25-year veteran. Joe took Taz's son under his wing as somewhat of a mentor last month, but they were quickly disrespected by Mark Sterling's Premier Athletes faction, which features Tony Nese, Josh Woods, and Ariya Daivari.

The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil and King Joe ambushed The Premier Athletes in their locker room on Collision this past Saturday. Pro wrestling's self-proclaimed most famous lawyer took to X today to announce that he will not be pressing charges against Joe and Hook. He tagged Tony Khan and teased a match for Wednesday's Dynamite:

Trending

"ICYMI I have chosen to NOT press charges for this heinous attack at the behest of The Premier Athletes @AriyaDaivari and @TonyNese. Instead, they would like to approach these bullies face to face like PROFESSIONALS, just like they did on #aewdynamite. @TonyKhan," Mark Sterling wrote.

Expand Tweet

Joe and Hook have not publicly responded to Smart Mark as of this writing. Nese and Daivari last teamed up on Saturday's Collision, where AEW apparently had a bad experience. Nese and Daivari defeated Dante Leon and Trip Jordy in less than one minute on Collision. The win came before they were attacked backstage.

AEW Dynamite updated line-up for this week

All Elite Wrestling will present a live Dynamite on Wednesday from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The build for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 will continue on Wednesday. The following line-up has been announced as of this writing:

Rush will be in action

TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry (everyone banned from ringside)

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry (everyone banned from ringside) More qualifiers for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at Forbidden Door

Chris Jericho hosts TV Time with The Learning Tree, special guests Private Party

TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will defend vs. Zeuxis

International Champion Will Ospreay will defend vs. Rey Fenix

Expand Tweet

The winner of Perry vs. Rhodes will join Konosuke Takeshita, and Mark Briscoe as confirmed participants in the Forbidden Door Ladder Match. Next Saturday's Collision will feature another qualifier with Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback