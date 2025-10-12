AEW star confirms major faction is not coming back

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 12, 2025 05:35 GMT
An AEW star claims that a popular tag team is done for good [Image Credits: AEW
An AEW star claims that a popular tag team is done for good [Image Credits: AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]

A controversial AEW name has once again insisted that a former fan-favorite tag team is not coming back. The star in question, Max Caster, was once one half of The Acclaimed, alongside Anthony Bowens.

Ad

The self-proclaimed "Best Wrestler Alive" once again teamed with The Pride of Professional Wrestling this weekend on AEW Collision, where they took on the duo of Big Bill and Bryan Keith. The former World Tag Team Champions barely managed to stay on the same page, although they did score the win successfully over the ex-Learning Tree members after Bowens knocked out The Bad Apple with his Mollywhop elbow.

Cameras caught up with Caster backstage after Collision, pointing out how the duo have seemingly returned to winning ways, having beaten Lee Johnson and Blake Christian towards the end of last month prior to their victory this Saturday. "Platinum" Max insisted, however, that The Acclaimed were not reuniting, noting that this was the only point of agreement between him and Bowens. Caster also explained that he did not want to indulge in nostalgia, and wanted to move on from his past as a tag team competitor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This is not The Acclaimed... The Acclaimed is not coming back. I don't know why everybody wants a sequel. You say you want it but you don't want it. You don't wanna see another one. It was a moment in time, all you want is the moment, all you want is nostalgia. Look to the future, allow me to be better than what I already was. People say that I peaked. I did not peak, I got you a peak, and I can go higher. And all I have to do is something different, but everybody wants the same thing from me, and that is the big issue in my life right now."
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

The Acclaimed originally broke up earlier this year at AEW Collision : Maximum Carnage, after Anthony Bowens picked Billy Gunn's side over Max Caster's following months of internal friction.

Match results for AEW Collision this week

The October 11 edition of Saturday Night AEW Collision, dubbed Homecoming, emanated from Jacksonville, Florida's Daily's Place. The episode presented an action-packed seven match card, the outcomes of which have been listed below:

Ad
  • Josh Alexander defeated Kota Ibushi via countout
  • Anthony Bowens and Max Caster defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith
  • TayJay (Anna Jay and Tay Melo) defeated Carolina Cruz and Dream Girl Ellie
  • Triangle of Madess (Julia Hart, Skye Blue and Thekla) defeated Toni Storm, Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander
  • LFI (Dralistico, Rush and Sammy Guevara) defeated MxM TV (Johnny TV and MxM Collection)
  • Eddie Kingston defeated The Beast Mortos
  • FTR and Megan Bayne defeated Willow Nightingale and JetSpeed
Ad
Match card for AEW Collision Homecoming [Image Credits: Tony Khan&#039;s X profile]
Match card for AEW Collision Homecoming [Image Credits: Tony Khan's X profile]

All Elite Wrestling will return to television with Wednesday Night Dynamite next week in Kansas City, MO.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications