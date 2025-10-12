AEW star confirms major faction is not coming back

A controversial AEW name has once again insisted that a former fan-favorite tag team is not coming back. The star in question, Max Caster, was once one half of The Acclaimed, alongside Anthony Bowens.The self-proclaimed &quot;Best Wrestler Alive&quot; once again teamed with The Pride of Professional Wrestling this weekend on AEW Collision, where they took on the duo of Big Bill and Bryan Keith. The former World Tag Team Champions barely managed to stay on the same page, although they did score the win successfully over the ex-Learning Tree members after Bowens knocked out The Bad Apple with his Mollywhop elbow.Cameras caught up with Caster backstage after Collision, pointing out how the duo have seemingly returned to winning ways, having beaten Lee Johnson and Blake Christian towards the end of last month prior to their victory this Saturday. &quot;Platinum&quot; Max insisted, however, that The Acclaimed were not reuniting, noting that this was the only point of agreement between him and Bowens. Caster also explained that he did not want to indulge in nostalgia, and wanted to move on from his past as a tag team competitor.&quot;This is not The Acclaimed... The Acclaimed is not coming back. I don't know why everybody wants a sequel. You say you want it but you don't want it. You don't wanna see another one. It was a moment in time, all you want is the moment, all you want is nostalgia. Look to the future, allow me to be better than what I already was. People say that I peaked. I did not peak, I got you a peak, and I can go higher. And all I have to do is something different, but everybody wants the same thing from me, and that is the big issue in my life right now.&quot;The Acclaimed originally broke up earlier this year at AEW Collision : Maximum Carnage, after Anthony Bowens picked Billy Gunn's side over Max Caster's following months of internal friction.Match results for AEW Collision this weekThe October 11 edition of Saturday Night AEW Collision, dubbed Homecoming, emanated from Jacksonville, Florida's Daily's Place. The episode presented an action-packed seven match card, the outcomes of which have been listed below: Josh Alexander defeated Kota Ibushi via countoutAnthony Bowens and Max Caster defeated Big Bill and Bryan KeithTayJay (Anna Jay and Tay Melo) defeated Carolina Cruz and Dream Girl EllieTriangle of Madess (Julia Hart, Skye Blue and Thekla) defeated Toni Storm, Harley Cameron and Kris StatlanderLFI (Dralistico, Rush and Sammy Guevara) defeated MxM TV (Johnny TV and MxM Collection)Eddie Kingston defeated The Beast MortosFTR and Megan Bayne defeated Willow Nightingale and JetSpeedMatch card for AEW Collision Homecoming [Image Credits: Tony Khan's X profile]All Elite Wrestling will return to television with Wednesday Night Dynamite next week in Kansas City, MO.