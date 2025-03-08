AEW star Cope makes a big statement about The Rock and another WWE Legend

AEW star Cope (FKA Adam 'Edge' Copeland ) is gearing up for his World Championship match against Jon Moxley at Revolution. However, he recently mentioned The Rock and Hulk Hogan in an interesting statement about storytelling.

Ad

The Rated-R Superstar is a great storyteller inside the squared circle and cuts profound promos that catch the fans' attention. He firmly believes in having a great story first and puts the wrestling after it. Cope recently explained this by giving the example of The Rock and Hulk Hogan.

In a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, Cope pointed out that The Rock and Hulk Hogan had the audience with their poses and compelling stories, which didn't require them to wrestle much.

Ad

Trending

“Hogan and Rock didn't do a whole lot of wrestling moves in their match because they didn't have to. They had the people with these [poses], and they had them with just the enormity of it. But it was story. It wasn't about moves. And at the base of it all, it's still got to be about story. The moves are garnish.”

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

The Rated-R Superstar believes everyone can deliver a good match, but a storyline is important for it to work well:

“Everybody can have a good match if you're at this stage, you know? And people can do wrestling holds. It’s when to do them. Do you know the right place? The right time? All of those things. And that becomes easier when you have a storyline built into it,” [H/T The Takedown on SI]

Ad

Ad

Cope could win the World Championship at AEW Revolution

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley and Cope have had a heated rivalry since January. The feud will seemingly culminate at the Revolution pay-per-view, where The Rated-R Superstar has a chance to dethrone Moxley for the title.

In the weeks leading up to the event, Cope had his sights set on taking out The Death Riders. The veteran successfully took out Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir. Wheeler Yuta is seemingly not on good terms with Moxley, which leaves him alone with Cope at Revolution. This could favor The Rated R Superstar in potentially defeating Moxley for the title.

We will have to wait and see if Cope wins the All Elite Wrestling World Championship at AEW Revolution 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback