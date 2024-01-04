AEW star "could have gone to the absolute top" and become a World Champion in WWE but sadly never did, feels Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Professional wrestling has had several talents who, for multiple reasons, never won the World Title in WWE or even AEW for that matter. Vince Russo recently revealed why he was confident that Goldust would have been a top name in WWE under different circumstances.

Dustin Rhodes spent many years in WWE and became known for his Goldust character, one of the most bizarre gimmicks in wrestling that originated in the 1990s.

While he started with a solid push, even becoming the Intercontinental Champion and on the cusp of an entry into the World Title scene, WWE cooled off on Goldust. Vince Russo opened up on why that was the case on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge.

Russo recalled the Goldust gimmick being demoted down the card due to advertisers' concerns and believed that Dustin Rhodes would have otherwise won the WWE's top prize.

The former WWE writer even claimed that the current AEW star would have established himself as a fantastic babyface World Champion if he was given a fair run at the top:

"(Goldust could have been WWE World Champion) No doubt in my mind. No doubt, in my mind, he could have gone to the absolute top, and when he'd got there, bro, no doubt in my mind, he would have been over huge as a babyface. No doubt in my mind, bro!" [From 03:09 to 03:20]

Check out the video below:

Vince Russo showers massive praise on AEW's Dustin Rhodes

To be different from Dusty Rhodes, Dustin actively wanted a persona that set him apart from his legendary father. Just before the beginning of the Attitude Era, he debuted the Goldust gimmick without having a complete picture of what the gimmick was going to be.

As history would suggest, Dustin Rhodes eventually owned the character and admirably made it work for many years in WWE, becoming a fan-favorite and winner of several titles. Vince Russo said that out of all the talents he'd worked with, Dustin Rhodes was the best at playing a role he was least close to in real life.

It was a testament to the 54-year-old wrestling legend's capabilities that he could adapt and deliver whatever creative directions were handed down to him.

Russo continued:

"Dustin is the best wrestler to portray a character that was so opposite from him out of everybody I worked with. He was the one who was able to pull that off to an unbelievable level out of anybody I ever worked with. WWE, at that time, couldn't take the heat, bro." [From 03:23 to 03:57]

Dustin Rhodes might be in his 50s, but he still performs at an incredibly high level whenever he steps inside the squared circle for AEW.

The wrestling veteran worked a match this past week and seemingly suffered an injury despite putting up a valiant effort against one of AEW's fastest-rising stars. Read more about it here.

