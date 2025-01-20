AEW star Dax Harwood introduces the "newest member" of FTR

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have made their names as FTR, The Revival, The Mechanics, and Las Super Ranas. The top tag team is also known for its trios factions: with CM Punk as CMFTR and now as Rated FTR with Cope (AKA Adam Copeland), Now, it looks like Dax and Cash have a new lifetime member.

The former Scott Dawson (Dax Harwood) and Dash Wilder (Cash Wheeler) of World Wrestling Entertainment were longtime friends when they began teaming up on NXT in 2014, thanks to Dusty Rhodes. FTR has since gone on to have 10 tag team championship reigns in WWE, AEW, NJPW, ROH, and AAA. WWE's inaugural Tag Team Triple Crown Champions were also co-24/7 Champions.

Last Saturday, AEW's Collision: Maximum Carnage featured a 12-man main event, as Rated FTR teamed with Powerhouse Hobbs and The Outrunners to beat The Death Riders and The Learning Tree. During the ringside chaos, Cash worked over Bryan Keith and received a high-five from a young fan.

Wheeler then struggled with Keith and Big Bill until the boy made the save with a chop on Keith's chest. The young fan received a massive ovation from the crowd and a hand-slap from Harwood. Dax later took to X (FKA Twitter) to share the clip. He declared the thrilled fan as the newest member of FTR.

"The newest member of FTR. For The Rugrats," Dax wrote.

Check out his post below:

Dax Harwood praises a former AEW TBS Champion

AEW and ROH have strong women's divisions. The All Elite female division is led by TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and Women's World Champion Mariah May. Meanwhile, Athena leads the ROH women's division.

Meanwhile, Dax Harwood recently spoke with WrestleZone and named former TBS Champion Julia Hart as the best young wrestler in the world. The FTR member made this comment ahead of Hart's match against Jamie Hayter on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

''First time match between Jamie Hayter and who I consider the best young wrestler in the world, Julia Hart,'' he said.

Hart began her AEW career in May 2021. She recently returned from a lengthy shoulder injury and has since defeated Jamie Hayter and Harley Cameron in singles matches. Hart vs. Hayter II will take place this Wednesday.

