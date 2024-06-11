AEW has lost another top talent to the injured roster as Dax Harwood announced this week that he had been hiding an injury. The social media reactions from fans and wrestlers have been mixed, but the ring veteran just issued a scathing statement to one of his critics from within the industry.

The Top Guy has revealed that he suffered a hematoma during the Ladder Match against The Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty pay-per-view in April 2024. The injury was exacerbated on Saturday's Collision during FTR's win over Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. Harwood worked five other bouts between Dynasty and Saturday's Collision, including singles bouts against Tommy Billington and Kazuchika Okada. The 20-year veteran apologized to Tony Khan and everyone else for not being honest about his health as he thought he could work through the issues.

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno and Dax have traded a few online jabs in recent years, and this continued recently, as Inferno accused Harwood of ruining Tony Khan's narrative by proving that AEW is unsafe. Dax has just fired back at the 56-year-old legend on social media.

"I know this is exactly what you’re looking for, because you beg for relevancy that you only got by being a punching bag your whole career, but you’re a f*****g idiot. If you ever worked hard enough during your little 15 minute-of fame-career to ever feel any sort of pain, you’d know the anxiety that comes with injury to an athlete. So while you’re trying to turn this into a bit for your s****y podcast, I’m hoping & praying that I don’t have to go through an extensive surgery, or even worse," Dax Harwood wrote.

The 10-time tag team champion continued:

"For being someone who claims to be so smart to our business, you’d probably know wrestlers have worked hurt for decades. Also, I’m 100% sure some wrestlers in WWE are working hurt right now, but of course you only decide to attack AEW…anything for the clicks. If anything, this does not go against the 'safe working environment' that my boss promotes. It shows how dumb we as wrestlers are to hide this information from all the proper people put in place to keep us safe. How can this be anyone’s fault except mine? No one knew about the severity of my injury."

Harwood continued and reiterated how Dr. Sampson and Khan immediately pulled him from the road when they found out about the injury from April. AEW also issued a public message. He previously stated how Sampson advised him to take time off to heal up or face potential retirement. Dax offered to appear on Disco's podcast Keepin' It 100, but only if they can do it live and face-to-face, offering to travel to wherever he needs to.

Dax ended his tweet by revealing that he was headed off to undergo an MRI. Harwood commented on how Inferno will be discussing this interaction for a podcast segment, while he is hoping doctors "don't find out anything worse" about his condition. He signed off by wishing a good day to Glenn. You can see the full tweet here.

Updated line-up for this week AEW Dynamite

AEW will continue the road to Forbidden Door 2024 as Wednesday's Dynamite airs live from Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Tony Khan has announced a big trios match for Dynamite. ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe will team with Kyle O'Reilly, and Orange Cassidy to take on ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher, Roderick Strong, and Konosuke Takeshita. A big angle with Samoa Joe and HOOK is also rumored.

AEW has confirmed the following Dynamite line-up as of this writing:

Chris Jericho welcomes special guests Private Party on TV Time with The Learning Tree

Rush vs. opponent to be announced

More qualifiers for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at Forbidden Door, including Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry with everyone banned from ringside

Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly, Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher, Roderick Strong, Konosuke Takeshita

TBS Championship match : Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Zeuxis

: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Zeuxis International Championship match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix

There's no word yet on who else will attempt to qualify for the Forbidden Door Ladder Match this week. Saturday's special Collision will see the winner of Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin join Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, and the winner of Jack Perry vs. Dustin Rhodes as confirmed entrants.