"It's not a safe work environment" - Disco Inferno reacts to major AEW star's worrying update 

An AEW star recently shared a worrying update about his health on social media. The talent revealed that he had been injured for quite some time. WCW veteran Disco Inferno has now reacted to the development.

A few hours ago, Dax Harwood took to his X/Twitter account to reveal that he sustained a hematoma while wrestling against The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Dynasty 2024.

Harwood then disclosed that his situation worsened after FTR's match against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta on last week's episode of Collision. Therefore, the medical staff has advised him to take a break from in-ring action.

The FTR member's update caught Disco Inferno's attention. On X/Twitter, the 56-year-old reacted to Harwood's comments and criticized All Elite Wrestling's work environment.

"You just ruined your boss' narrative that he will put their safety record up against anyone. If talent is working hurt and not telling the office, then it's not a safe work environment. Bad look Dax," Inferno tweeted.

Wrestling legend Konnan called AEW's Dax Harwood lazy

Around a month ago, Konnan slammed Dax Hardwood on the Keepin' It 100 podcast. He called the FTR star 'lazy' for seemingly not thinking of a creative storyline for his recent match against Kazuchika Okada.

"Dax, you know well enough that you can have matches, and yeah, they're good matches, but every match is way better if it has a backstory, whether it's in boxing, MMA, or wrestling. If you guys are too lazy to come up with a story or write a story, that's on you. What do you mean? Where's the story? There should be a backstory to make it more interesting. What's so interesting is that one-half of the tag team, Dax, is wrestling Okada. Where's interest there?"

Dax Harwood faced Kazuchika Okada on the May 15, 2024, edition of Dynamite. The match was for the AEW Continental Title. Okada defeated the former WWE Superstar to retain his gold.

