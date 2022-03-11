Top AEW star calls out The Usos for a dream tag team rematch 

AEW star Dax Harwood recently teased a dream rematch pitting him and Cash Wheeler (FTR) against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Both FTR and The Usos are considered two of the greatest tag teams of this generation, having won multiple championships over the last few years. For those unaware, back when Harwood and Wheeler were a part of WWE, working under the name The Revival, they had an intense rivalry with Jimmy and Jey Uso in 2019.

Three years down the line, with both groups doing great in their respective promotions, Dax Harwood has teased yet another showdown between them.

Taking to Twitter, Harwood responded to a clip of The Usos hitting a 1D (One & Done) on Viking Raiders during the last SmackDown.

The AEW star teased a match against the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, asking them to let him know when they were ready to fight.

"1D vs Shatter Machine. Holla at me when y’all want it," tweeted Dax Harwood.

Given that both FTR and The Usos are in separate promotions right now, it's safe to say a rematch between them would remain a dream for fans for years to come.

FTR recently fired Tully Blanchard as their on-screen manager in AEW

Although FTR has stayed away from the AEW Tag Team Title picture since their rivalry with Lucha Bros culminated, the developments on this week's Dynamite have put the spotlight back on them.

Harwood and Wheeler fired Tully Blanchard as their manager after the Hall of Famer berated them for talking about their families instead of focusing on winning the gold in a backstage interview.

It's also worth noting that FTR came across as babyfaces during the segment, which could hint at a change in their storyline.

It'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for the two, with a possible shot at Jurassic Express's AEW Tag Team Championship also not out of the question.

Do you wish to see FTR and The Usos go to war again sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

