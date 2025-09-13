AEW star drops massive The Rock reference amid rumors of WWE debut

The Rock and his family have been associated with the global powerhouse of wrestling, WWE, for generations. Yet, he has kept an eye on rival promotion, AEW, having social exchanges with some names from the company. Recently, a popular star from the Jacksonville-based promotion dropped a major reference regarding The Final Boss, amidst major rumors of joining WWE himself.The aforementioned star in question is Danhausen. Mr. Nice Mr. Very Evil has emerged as a comedic sensation from All Elite Wrestling. His hilarious antics, captivating appearance, and persona have made him a popular figure in AEW. However, Danhausen has not competed in Tony Khan's company since 2022, and his contract is set to expire next year.Amidst his prolonged hiatus, a report surfaced that many within WWE are huge fans of Danhausen's gimmick. This also includes The Rock, who is reportedly a big fan of him. It came at an interesting time when the face-painted freakster is himself rumored to join the Stamford-based promotion in the future.However, another report by Fightful Select stated Danhausen would stay with AEW as they extended his contract due to injury against his wishes. Meanwhile, it seems that he is aware of The Rock's admiration for his gimmick, as the AEW star took to his X to drop a photo of The Final Boss inside a clock, being captioned, Dwayne &quot;The Clock&quot; Johnson, stuck on a door.The Rock is reportedly returning to the ring for a history-making WWE eventWWE recently made a game-changing announcement as part of its partnership with Saudi Arabia. For the first time in history, WrestleMania 43 will take place outside North America, in Riyadh in 2027.They are reportedly negotiating for The Rock to return to the ring to headline The Show of Shows held in their country. Moreover, people close to His Excellency Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, believe that the deal is almost a lock.Should that happen, it would be one of the greatest sights in professional wrestling, seeing a marquee name like The Great One return and main event a history-making edition of WrestleMania.