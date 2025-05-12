AEW star Dustin Rhodes finally reacts after ECW legend Sabu passes away

AEW star and veteran Dustin Rhodes has shared his reaction to the passing of the legendary Sabu. Tributes are pouring in for the ECW icon, whose influence on the sport has been nothing short of indispensable.
News broke a short while ago that the Homicidal Suicidal Genocidal Death-Defying Maniac had passed away at the age of 60. Incidentally, Sabu had stepped into the squared circle for the first time since 2021 just last month for his retirement match against former AEW star Joey Janela at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9. The bout was a No Rope Barbed Wire match, and saw the hardcore legend take a number of shocking bumps, in keeping with his long-established character.
Since word of Sabu's passing was disclosed, wrestlers and fans alike have taken to social media to pay tribute to the former ECW World Champion. This includes AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes, who went on X/Twitter to write:
"RIP #Sabu" - posted Dustin.
The Natural had shared the ring with Sabu on at least two occasions back in 2007. The latter was featured on All Elite Wrestling programming in 2023, and appeared as a special enforcer for Adam Cole's unsanctioned match against Chris Jericho at that year's Double or Nothing.
AEW personality Taz comments on Sabu's passing
AEW commentator Taz had the opportunity to work closely with Sabu, both as a rival and as a tag team partner, during their tenure in ECW. Shortly after the latter's passing was reported, The Human Suplex Machine uploaded an emotional tribute to the high-flying innovator on X/Twitter.
"My job was to come in for one match and wrestle him and put him over and Sabu didn't have to let me do anything in that match. He could've just....it was about him, not about me. And he was so grateful to me and I'll never forget it. Even though we became very deep rivalry, love hate type thing, but more love than hate, he got me over. Like, he got me over. Every time we stepped in the ring or anything we did, like when I came back with my injury, like, without him, I would not have accomplished anything. But what Sabu has accomplished in his career has been amazing... I'm gonna miss him immensely. I feel horrible about this. Rest in peace. My brother Sabu, please rest in peace."
