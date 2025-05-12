AEW star Dustin Rhodes finally reacts after ECW legend Sabu passes away

AEW star and veteran Dustin Rhodes has shared his reaction to the passing of the legendary Sabu. Tributes are pouring in for the ECW icon, whose influence on the sport has been nothing short of indispensable.

Ad

News broke a short while ago that the Homicidal Suicidal Genocidal Death-Defying Maniac had passed away at the age of 60. Incidentally, Sabu had stepped into the squared circle for the first time since 2021 just last month for his retirement match against former AEW star Joey Janela at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9. The bout was a No Rope Barbed Wire match, and saw the hardcore legend take a number of shocking bumps, in keeping with his long-established character.

Ad

Trending

Since word of Sabu's passing was disclosed, wrestlers and fans alike have taken to social media to pay tribute to the former ECW World Champion. This includes AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes, who went on X/Twitter to write:

"RIP #Sabu" - posted Dustin.

Check out Dustin Rhodes' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Natural had shared the ring with Sabu on at least two occasions back in 2007. The latter was featured on All Elite Wrestling programming in 2023, and appeared as a special enforcer for Adam Cole's unsanctioned match against Chris Jericho at that year's Double or Nothing.

AEW personality Taz comments on Sabu's passing

AEW commentator Taz had the opportunity to work closely with Sabu, both as a rival and as a tag team partner, during their tenure in ECW. Shortly after the latter's passing was reported, The Human Suplex Machine uploaded an emotional tribute to the high-flying innovator on X/Twitter.

Ad

"My job was to come in for one match and wrestle him and put him over and Sabu didn't have to let me do anything in that match. He could've just....it was about him, not about me. And he was so grateful to me and I'll never forget it. Even though we became very deep rivalry, love hate type thing, but more love than hate, he got me over. Like, he got me over. Every time we stepped in the ring or anything we did, like when I came back with my injury, like, without him, I would not have accomplished anything. But what Sabu has accomplished in his career has been amazing... I'm gonna miss him immensely. I feel horrible about this. Rest in peace. My brother Sabu, please rest in peace."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Sportskeeda Wrestling joins the rest of the wrestling world in honoring Sabu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More