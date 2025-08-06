AEW Star Dustin Rhodes Issues Heartbreaking Statement After Announcing Serious Injury

Dustin Rhodes sent out a heartbreaking statement after news about his injury came out. This is something that is very serious and will have everyone praying for his recovery.Last week, on AEW Collision, he took on Kyle Fletcher in a match where he put his TNT Title on the line. It was a hard-hitting match, and he ended up on the losing side. After the match, he announced that he will be requiring surgery.He has now taken to X/Twitter once again to issue another statement and said that he will work as hard as possible to come back.In a very long message, he wrote:“Is hard as this is and how much I hurt right now, very nervous but excited to start from scratch and build back better. 6 million dollar man type sh*t. Been a hard recovery this week and still suffering from that match but what doesn't kill me makes me stronger. I promise to push myself as hard as possible to make it back. I still got lots to do. But in the mean time, just want to say thank you to you all for checking on me and giving me words of encouragement. Can't believe me and my brother both had Street Fights within 4 days of each other. Truly excited for whatever comes next in @AEW!!! Love it here. And damn...... 5***** match at 56! Never let anybody tell u you cant do or accomplish something. Never quit. Grateful ❤️ You will never keep down a #rhodes #KeepSteppin for LIFE!!🤘🏼”AEW issues statement after injury to Dustin RhodesDustin Rhodes is a vital part of the AEW dressing room and they immediately issued a statement after he announced about him needing surgery.The company issued a statement taking to X/Twitter and said that they were very proud of him.They wrote:“We couldn't be more proud of you, @DustinRhodes. Get well soon!”It just goes to show how much they value Dustin Rhodes, and Tony Khan will be hoping that he comes back healthy very soon.