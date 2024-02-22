AEW star Dustin Rhodes sends a message to his father Dusty Rhodes' former rival

AEW signed Dustin Rhodes in May 2019, but the wrestling veteran has been around the business since September 1988. The former WWE star recently sent a message to one of his All Elite co-workers and a former rival to him and his father.

Arn Anderson led a Hall of Fame career, including a lengthy stint as a WWE producer/agent from 2001-2019. The Enforcer signed with AEW in August 2019 as an agent and on-screen manager. During his decades-long career, The Four Horsemen member worked with many legends, including the late Dusty Rhodes and his son Dustin during his career.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed his WCW run on his ARN podcast. Anderson tweeted a photo from Bash at The Beach 1994, which saw Terry Funk and Bunkhouse Buck defeat Arn and Dustin due to the former turning on Rhodes.

While promoting his new podcast episode on social media, the former WCW TV Champion commented on why the heel turn helped his career.

"I never liked being a babyface anyways. What I did to Dustin at Bash at the Beach was just the kind of strong statement and shot in the arm my career needed at the time. #ARN: JULY 1994 is ad-free only on @adfreeshows," he wrote.

The nine-time WWE Hardcore Champion responded to his longtime colleague and rival with a simple but clear four-word message.

"I still love you," Rhodes wrote.

The Bash at The Beach turn led to Rhodes and Anderson feuding against each other for the rest of 1994. The former Goldust picked up a singles win at Halloween Havoc that October.

Dustin Rhodes on possibly facing top AEW star

Dustin Rhodes remains an active member of the AEW roster and, at 54 years old, shows no signs of slowing down.

Will Ospreay officially finished up his dates in the indies this past weekend and is headed back to AEW as a contracted talent.

A fan tweeted about wanting to see Ospreay vs. Rhodes in AEW, and while The Natural praised The Aerial Assassin, he's not so thrilled about them locking up.

"Not sure I could keep up. I would have to slow his pace a bit. He's incredible. Absolutely incredible," Rhodes wrote back.

Rhodes' last match came on the February 16 Rampage episode as he teamed with The Von Erich Brothers for a win over Shimbashi, HiTT, and Romero Crews.

