"I couldn't have asked for a better exit" - AEW star sends an emotional message

AEW is set to officially welcome Will Ospreay as a contracted talent. The multi-time champion has just issued a message to fans as he prepares for his next chapter.

The Aerial Assassin signed with AEW a few months back and just finished up on the indies this past weekend. Ospreay wrestled almost 50 minutes in a loss to British Heavyweight Champion Michael Oku at RevPro's High Stakes 2024 event at the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London. This was his farewell to the independent scene.

Ospreay took to X today with his first official statement following the loss to Oku. The United Empire leader indicated that AEW boss Tony Khan was in attendance for the show. The tweet includes a clip from his entrance.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better exit from the indies. 2K in attendance, my parents, my mrs, my best friend & my new boss. @TheOJMO you have my respect. You took me to the longest one on one match of my career & came out on top. Thank you Brit Wres [UK flag emoji]," he wrote.

Ospreay's last match for All Elite Wrestling came at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1 as he teamed with Konosuke Takeshita and Sammy Guevara for a win over Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi. His last All Elite singles bout was the win over Jericho on August 27 at All In. However, he will face Takeshita in their first-ever singles bout at Revolution on March 3.



AEW signed Will Ospreay to a contract several months ago, but he has not debuted as a full-time talent yet as he had to finish up his commitments with NJPW and the independent scene.

Ospreay lost to RevPro British Heavyweight Champion Michael Oku this past weekend in London, and that was his official farewell to the indies. He then had a post-match goodbye to the fans as they chanted for him. As seen in the photo below, Ospreay wore an official AEW logo sweatshirt during the moment.

The United Empire leader took to X today with a photo of the All Elite sweatshirt. He sent a message to his new home promotion.

"I’m on my way," he wrote.

Ospreay will make his return to the All Elite ring at Revolution on March 3 as he faces Konosuke Takeshita. He was rumored to return before the Big Business Dynamite on March 13 in Boston, but now the match with Takeshita has been confirmed. Ospreay recently issued a statement on his opponent.

