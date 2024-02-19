AEW champion makes surprise appearance, puts title on the line at major RevPro event

Multiple AEW stars were at Revolution Pro Wrestling's High Stakes 2024 event today at The National Sports Centre at Crystal Palace in London. The show featured an intense match for the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship and an emotional sendoff for RevPro great Will Ospreay, but it also saw the shocking appearance of "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy.

Tony Khan was in attendance for the show along with Cassidy and Darby Allin, who also accompanied the All Elite chief to yesterday's Fulham F.C. match at Craven Cottage.

The show kicked off with what was supposed to be a six-man Scramble match, but to the shock of the live audience, Jefferson Starship's Jane began playing before the bell rang. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy then made his surprise entrance, eliciting a huge reaction.

Check it out:

Expand Tweet

Cassidy put his International title on the line as the seventh entrant in the Scramble match. He managed to defeat Cameron Khai, Flash Morgan Webster, Richard Holliday, Sha Samuels, Shigehiro Irie, and Spike Trivet to retain the title.

Will Ospreay set to compete as a full-time AEW talent at Revolution 2024

Will Ospreay signed with All Elite Wrestling at Full Gear 2023 but was given time to finish up his commitments with NJPW and other promotions. Tonight was his final scheduled date with RevPro, a promotion he has become synonymous with over the last several years.

Now that he's free of commitments, The Aerial Assassin is set to officially begin his tenure with the Jacksonville-based promotion at AEW Revolution on March 3. Tony Khan recently announced that Ospreay will face fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita in a singles match at the pay-per-view.

Will Ospreay has had some very emotional farewells over the last couple of weeks in both NJPW and RevPro. At just 30 years old and with plenty of momentum and acclaim behind him, the British star is now set to begin the next chapter of his career in Tony Khan's promotion.

Were you shocked to see Orange Cassidy at today's RevPro event? Who do you want to see Will Ospreay compete against in AEW? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!