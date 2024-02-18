"Tony Khan looks insufferable to be around" - Fans react to top stars spotted with AEW President at non-wrestling event

Alongside his duties as AEW President, Tony Khan is also the vice-chairman and director of football operations for Fulham F.C. He can often be seen attending Fulham matches in the UK, and at the most recent one in Craven Cottage, he brought AEW stars Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin along.

Unfortunately, Fulham lost today's match against Aston Villa, making the trip across the pond something of a letdown for Cassidy and Allin. The two were photographed sitting with Khan at the match, and their expressions caught the attention of wrestling fans.

Fans on X poked fun at the AEW stars for looking bored. While some took shots at the All Elite President, others noted that they wouldn't want to sit through a Fulham match either:

Over on Reddit's SquaredCircle board, wrestling fans noted that the commentators for the Fulham match weren't even sure who was who when the camera panned to the AEW stars.

Unfortunately, it seems that Fulham is having a mediocre season in the middle of the Premier League standings. However, AEW seems to be off to a hot start in 2024, with several major events on the horizon.

Wrestling legend calls Tony Khan a "genius"

Tony Khan is a controversial figure in the world of pro wrestling. While he has many detractors due to his awkward mannerisms and unusual promotional style on social media, some have credited his generosity and even labeled him a genius.

Such was the case with wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich. The 66-year-old made an appearance in All Elite Wrestling in December 2023 alongside his sons, Marshall and Ross Von Erich.

Speaking on Under the Ring, the WWE Hall of Famer praised AEW and Tony Khan in particular, who he referred to as a genius:

"I've always loved AEW... That's a great company, I really liked it... Tony Khan's a genius, he really is. He's somebody that loves what he does, and you can't help but admire that. I met him, my sons met him, he's a first-class guy."

The young Von Erichs have been building their profile in Ring of Honor recently but made another appearance on AEW television on the February 14 edition of Rampage, where they teamed with Dustin Rhodes.

Are you a fan of Tony Khan's creative style? Sound off in the comments section below!