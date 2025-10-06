AEW star Dustin Rhodes' sister sends four-word message on title win anniversary

Dustin Rhodes is credited as a top wrestling veteran. He has competed in various promotions and rose to prominence in WWE. Recently, his sister, Teil, sent out a message to congratulate him on the anniversary of a very special title win in his career.The current AEW star has won multiple championships in his three-decade-long career. However, it was the first time in 2013 that he collected gold with his brother, Cody Rhodes and had his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes at ringside to witness the glorious moment.The Rhodes brothers squared off against The Shield members, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, at the 2013 WWE Battleground pay-per-view. At the time, the Rhodes family were direct foes of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, i.e The Authority and the Shield acted as their henchmen.Rollins and Reigns defended their WWE Tag Team Championships against Dustin Rhodes (then known as Goldust) and Cody Rhodes that night. Following a spectacular showdown, it was The American Nightmare who took down The Visionary with a thunderous Cross Rhodes to win the titles.Moreover, a highly emotional Dusty Rhodes looked proud as his sons became champions. Dusty's daughter, Teil, took to her X to drop a three-word message on the 12th anniversary of that historic win.&quot;Legends of the Fall.&quot;Dustin Rhodes is currently out of action due to injuries AEW star Dustin Rhodes dropped his TNT championship to Kyle Fletcher a few months ago and suffered major injuries. He then underwent double knee replacement surgery and is currently on the road to recovery.The Natural recently provided an update on his health. He revealed that while his knees were in a lot of pain, Rhodes was making slow progress during his rehabilitation process.&quot;Update: Knees are still in pain but getting better by the day. Tough month. All in all, Rehab is going well and pushing through. Long way to go but positive I will be better than ever when I return. Why, grit, work ethic, passion and love for wrestling. Don't tell @RealBillyGunn, but I am the best over 55 ever!!!!!&quot; Dustin wrote.With Dustin Rhodes admitting that he still has a long way to go before returning to the ring, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.