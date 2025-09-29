"Tough month" - AEW star Dustin Rhodes shares emotional health update

Dustin Rhodes has just given a personal update amidst his current fight with a serious health concern. He has mentioned how, despite not being in an ideal position in his recovery, he was slowly getting there.Last month, the Natural underwent double knee replacement surgery. He is now on his road to recovery. This came at an unfortunate time after Rhodes was in the best place in his recent career. He had a brief run as the TNT Champion, and has been putting on some great matches both in AEW and in ROH. Dustin Rhodes took to social media to update fans on his current condition. He mentioned how he still had a lot of pain in his knees, but that he was making slow progress so far. He was determined to make a full recovery. The veteran then jokingly fired a subtle shot at Billy Gunn, as he claimed he was the best wrestler over 55. &quot;Update: Knees are still in pain but getting better by the day. Tough month. All in all, Rehab is going well and pushing through. Long way to go but positive I will be better than ever when I return. Why, grit, work ethic, passion and love for wrestling. Don't tell @RealBillyGunn, but I am the best over 55 ever!!!!!&quot; Dustin wrote.Dustin Rhodes is determined to finish his career properlyLast week, the former WWE icon replied to a fan who told him that they couldn't wait till he was back in the ring.He mentioned that despite this possibly taking a while, he was determined to make a return to the ring and finish his career on a high note. It seems that he still has unfinished business and wants to hang up his boots on his terms.&quot;Gonna be a long while. Just sitting yesterday all day for my show destroyed me. Paying for it today. But nothing will stop me from getting back in and finishing my career. Very blessed to be with @AEW.&quot;Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodesLINKGonna be a long while. Just sitting yesterday all day for my show destroyed me. Paying for it today. But nothing will stop me from getting back in and finishing my career. Very blessed to be with @AEWDustin Rhodes has proved over and over again that he still has what it takes to keep up with the current stars on the roster despite his age. Hopefully, he makes a smooth recovery and gets to go on the retirement tour he deserves.