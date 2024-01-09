AEW star feels WWE must allow Cody Rhodes to finish the story

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes' story revolves around winning the WWE Championship at the Grandest Stage of them all WrestleMania. An AEW star recently commented on Rhode's story and stated that the company should allow him to finish it.

The star in question is none other than Matt Hardy. Cody Rhodes came close to finishing the story last year after he won the Royal Rumble 2023 and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The outside interference from Solo Sikoa helped Reigns defeat Cody and retain his title to continue his dominant run as champion.

During the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former United States Champion claimed that Rhodes will eventually get his big moment for the work he puts in 24/7:

"I just think it's the right thing to do," he said on The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy. He's a guy that is around full time, working 24/7, working harder than anybody else is, and I think he's the guy that is their top babyface, the guy to kind of build the brand around right now. So, yeah I do think it's going to happen." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Jim Cornette believes Cody Rhodes might have to wait to finish his story

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette believes Cody Rhodes may not be able to finish the story at the grandest stage of them all.

During Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran noted that Cody Rhodes might have to wait as the current plan could be Rock vs. Roman at WrestleMania:

"Cody needs to beat Roman to finish his story. But with all due respect to Cody and anybody else, the biggest money match possible in the world is The Rock and Roman Reigns. Cody has already been beaten by Roman so you wouldn't want it to happen again. But to be the second guy to beat Roman Reigns does not carry the same cache. But we've been wrong about these things before when we're putting that finer point on it." [From 15:50 to 16:22]

