AEW star fires back after "Bloodline from Wish" insult

AEW-signed Toa Liona is in the news. A member of The Mogul Embassy, he and his team members turned on Swerve Strickland. Fans have recently referred to Toa Liona as a 'Wish.com version of The Bloodline'. Wish.com is an e-commerce website known for its economic products.

Liona is of Samoan-Puerto Rican descent but is not related to Roman Reigns, the leader of The Bloodline faction in WWE. The Samoan Lion has taken training at Rikishi's training school though. In the initial days, Rikishi's sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa, were all part of The Bloodline. With the storyline moving ahead, only one son of Rikishi's, Solo Sikoa, is still part of The Bloodline.

Liona has answered the disparaging comments via a post on X/Twitter.

"It’s funny to me that y’all think calling me a bloodline wish is an insult. You’re telling on yourself when you make these comments. So continue making all the comments you want, I still remain proudly trained train by the Bloodline, TheREALRIKISHI, @countblackpearl, @KNOKXPRO."

Expand Tweet

Toa Liona betrayed AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland with a beatdown on Dynamite

Toa Liona is a part of the Mogul Embassy, which was out of action for a while. However, now that the faction's leader, Swerve Strickland will defend the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage, the stable is involved in a new storyline and feud.

Liona, along with other members of the Embassy, namely Brian Cage and Bishop Kaun, betrayed The Realest by administering him a vicious beatdown on the latest episode of Dynamite, even as Cage and The Patriarchy looked on.

Liona becomes part of a long feud, which started when Swerve called out the Young Bucks for their attack on Tony Khan during one of his promos on Collision. The EVPs hit back at him by bringing out Christian Cage as his opponent at the upcoming Double or Nothing.

During that promo, Cage and the Patriarchy assaulted Swerve and Prince Nana. On another episode of Dynamite, when Strickland thought he brought backup in the form of The Embassy, he was in for a surprise, as the stable betrayed him

How this particular AEW feud proceeds is something that remains to be seen.