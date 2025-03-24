AEW star flips off Baron Corbin (aka Tom Pestock) - Here's why

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 24, 2025 02:49 GMT
Baron Corbin is a former WWE Superstar [photo: wwe.com]
A top AEW star has just fired some NSFW comments towards Tom Pestock (FKA Baron Corbin) on social media. It seems they aren't happy with some of his recent comments, even going as far as flipping him off.

Ricochet has gone through a transformation regarding his demeanor, as he is now a heel. He has brought out a self-absorbed, cocky, and entitled version of himself that has made him one of the most disliked stars by the fans.

On X/Twitter, a user began a conversation, as they asked the fans who their favorite wrestler today was.

Baron Corbin was one of those who responded to the thread. He named his former tag team partner Bron Breakker and NJPW's Gabe Kidd as wrestlers whom he enjoys watching now. He revealed why he chose them, as they were the type to take the fight to their opponents and go all out.

"Bron Breaker and Gabe Kidd Bc they are legit tough dudes who kick a**," Pestock wrote.
Ricochet was not happy with the response, as he replied to Corbin's post with an emoji of a middle finger. He was flipping off seemingly because he was not the name he mentioned. The two have a lot of history together as they shared the ring on multiple occasions when they were both still with WWE.

Baron Corbin won gold at a Jiu-Jitsu tournament

Apart from his accolades in the wrestling ring, the Lone Wolf has also made a name for himself as a Jiu-Jitsu fighter. He has won several tournaments in the past and added to his list of achievements recently.

He took to Instagram to reveal that he won gold at the 2025 PAN Jiu-Jitsu Championships. He posted a picture of himself holding up the medal at the tournament.

Funnily, he held up the medal over his right eye. The former WWE Superstar revealed that during his training session, he may have sustained a black eye while going at it with his coach. It seems this has fully manifested already, hence the reason for him covering this up.

Despite his time with WWE ending in November, Baron Corbin seems to have continued to do great things. He now competes on the wrestling independent circuit and pursues his career as a Jiu-Jitsu fighter.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
