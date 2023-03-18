AEW star hails SmackDown Superstar as an "important aspect" of his clashes with WWE legend Rey Mysterio

An AEW star recently praised a SmanckDown Superstar on social media regarding her importance during his feud with Rey Mysterio.

Andrade El Idolo recently praised Rey Mysterio's induction into the Hall of Fame on Twitter, calling him an inspiration to all Latinos. Mysterio also replied to the message with high praise for the AEW star. It wasn't long before Zelina Vega joined in the conversation with a compliment of her own.

The All Elite star promptly put over Zelina as well with a tweet, claiming that she had been an important part of his matches. The Queen had previously played the role of Andrade's on-screen manager during a number of his feuds.

"Muñeca!!! you were always an important part of these matches!!!!" Andrade tweeted.

You can check out the full tweet here:

AEW star Andrade El Idolo is out of action at the moment

While Andrade was one of the most prominent stars to be featured on AEW TV, he has been absent since last year owing to an injury.

The Mexican star suffered a pectoral injury that has kept him out of action for the time being. However, Konnan believes that this will not result in him being released from his All Elite contract. On the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the veteran explained the reason while dissecting Tony Khan's tactics.

"Well, I think Tony [Khan] has already shown us what he's gonna do what he's done with everybody else. He doesn't let anybody go. If you're under contract, he's going to keep you there. And from my understanding, he's [Andrade El Idolo] going to be coming back and probably team up with Rush," Konnan said. (0:42)

Check out the entire episode of Keepin' it 100 down below:

As of now, it remains to be seen when Andrade El Idolo will make his return to the squared circle.

Do you want to see Andrade get a big push upon his return? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes