AEW star has a hilarious reaction to WWE legend John Cena's outfit for upcoming movie

Multi-time WWE Champion John Cena has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. One of his latest outfits for his movies went viral, and AEW star Sonny Kiss had a hilarious reaction to it.

The leader of the Cenation is currently acting in a movie titled Ricky Stanicky. The film is about three problematic teenagers who accidentally burn down a house after a prank goes horribly wrong and decide to make up a fake person, Ricky Stanicky, to take up the blame.

For his role in the film, John Cena wore makeup, a mini skirt, and high heels. The photo of him wearing the outfit broke the internet.

The viral pictures also caught the eye of AEW star Sonny Kiss. Kiss had a funny request for the 16-time world champion. She demanded that he stays away from her wardrobe.

"I’m going to need @JohnCena to stay out of my wardrobe 😂," Sonny Kiss tweeted.

Ricky Stanicky is one of several movies John Cena is currently working on. He has over five films lined up for 2023 alone.

John Cena is the cover star of WWE 2K23

In addition to wrestling and movies, the Cenation Leader has also been making an impact in the world of video games. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Cena is the cover star of WWE 2K23.

This makes the 16-time world champion the first person to be the cover star twice for the games since the 2K franchise took over.

This year's 2K Showcase mode is also unique as, for the first time ever, players will be wrestling against the superstar featured in the Showcase mode. The matches in the mode are a compilation of Cena's most significant losses. The entire mode is also narrated by the 16-time world champion.

